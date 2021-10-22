Rochester Public Transit introduces advanced air purifying filters to busses

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Rapid Transit has been working to equip its 40-foot busses with advanced air purification filters.

The air filters work by releasing positively and negatively charged ions into the air causing particles to clump and get caught in the air filters.

The technology eliminates airborne and surface viruses and filters out allergens, fungi, and odors.

Nick Lemmer with the City of Rochester says RPT has been researching ways to make the busses safer including advanced cleaning protocols, a mask requirement, and occupancy limits.

“It allows us to really commit to providing a safe environment for our passengers which we know is very important to get them back on their busses,” he explains.

Lemmer says RPT has lost some of its ridership since the start of the pandemic but says the busses are exceedingly safe.

He explains, “For example air inside of bus exchanges at least ten but as high as eighteen times per hour. Compare that to a restaurant, those typically exchange air between three and eight times an hour.”

Rider Gail Samich tells KIMT she takes the bus every time she has to travel to Mayo Clinic.

She says, “Between the purification and the masking, I think it's fantastic.”

Lemmer adds RPT drivers believe the air quality is noticeably different.

As of now, the city has equipped every vehicle in the fleet with this technology.

Rochester Rapid Transit is working to rebuild its ridership. City leaders are encouraging riders to share their thoughts about the Transit Development Plan. Visit here.