Rochester Public Schools wants community input on ballot

The Rochester Public School board unanimously approved the calling of a special election for school bonding.

Posted: Apr. 1, 2019 6:24 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.-It's impossible to look at Rochester’s skyline and not see cranes and new infrastructure. The continued growth is also impacting schools, now the Rochester School District is planning for the future.
To solve the overcrowding problem, Rochester Public Schools is holding a bond referendum this fall. Leaving the future of the district up to the residents. Raquel Flores is a parent and former educator. She tells KIMT from her experience students can't learn if classrooms are overcrowded.

“When you have to many kids in one classroom it takes away from the experience from one-on-one teaching,” said Flores.

A recent study conducted by Cooperative Strategies says enrollment is projected to increase by by 1,200 students within the next 5 years. Meaning more seats are needed in the classrooms. For Parents like Siri Chand Khalsa say he's glad the district is looking ahead.

“I'm all about planning versus having to fix things after the fact,” said Khalsa.

That means expansion, new security monitoring systems that all will depend on a vote yes, November 5th.

Community Events