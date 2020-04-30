Rochester Public Schools using art to deal with pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Public Schools are using art as people deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

"The Covid-19 quarantine is a defining part of our history that we will talk about for generations. Now is the time when ordinary moments become extraordinary moments. Our goal is to capture these raw emotions from our schools and greater community and share them in a space that is accessible to everyone," RPS said.

Two options are available to share:

1. Postcards with a new prompt each week will act as the canvas for community members to express thoughts and feelings. They are self-addressed and no postage is required, or artists can use the digital platform to submit art.

2. The digital platform will be regularly updated, and will even share some community art.

"During this time people have stories to tell, moments to document, and feelings to express,” said John Marshall Art Teacher, Lisa Becker. “We are reaching out to the community of Rochester to unleash their potential as an artist, maker, and storyteller. Our hope is that this project grows so that we can include voices and representation from all ages, backgrounds, and industries.”