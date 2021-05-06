Rochester Public Schools to launch online learning program this fall

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Public Schools recognize one size does not fit all when it comes to learning, so the district is launching an all-new online learning system set to begin this fall.

Assistant principal Chris Fogarty says Rochester Public Schools has been talking about building an online learning platform for nearly a decade. The pandemic gave them the push they needed as it forced teachers to adapt to an online learning system.

This K-12 program will allow RPS to personalize learning to meet the needs of students.

“The opportunities are forever there to create awesome programming for kids because we can serve the entire state of Minnesota,” says Fogarty.

Assistant principal Andrew Neumann says a number of students thrived in a virtual learning platform, and many districts across the state have learned from that experience.

“This is one comprehensive spot that teachers can get the training they need, students can get the support they need, and not having to balance both of those occurring at the same time,” says Neumann.

This program will allow the district to offer the system to more students.

“So we can not only impact our students here in Rochester, but the greater Rochester community or even across the state where we might be able to provide great opportunities that other districts just can't afford,” Neumann explains.

After many conversations with teachers, the assistant principals recognize the strong relationships online learning has allowed them to build with students and families, and the growth in students' skills.

Fogarty says, “This is something we know we need for our families, and we've needed it for a long time and now we're just really grateful that we've had the opportunity to provide it for our kids moving forward pandemic or not.”

Students enrolled will still have the ability for in-person opportunities including field trips and labs. They intend on running this program for the foreseeable future.

RPS Online Learning will hold virtual question and answer sessions weekly to address any concerns. The next one will be Tuesday, May 11th at 10:30 am.