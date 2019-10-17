Clear

Rochester Public Schools strive to be more energy efficient

The Rochester Public School District is working to be more energy efficient.

Posted: Oct 17, 2019 9:52 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester Public School District is working to be more energy efficient. Last year they partnered with a national energy conservation company to look at ways to reduce consumption.
Since then, district leaders say they've saved more $500,000 in energy cost.

“We look out five years at a time to make sure we know what's coming as best we can and plan for it,” said John Carlson.

He is the executive director of finance for the district. He's been crunching the numbers and reports that RPS saved money by cutting energy usage since the program started.

“Trying to make the classrooms comfortable when the students arrive and then we shut things down after the activities are done for the day so it doesn't run all night or for any extra hours than what's necessary for our students,” he said “The money goes towards the district general fund and it's available for other uses when we budget in the future so right now it's just savings and we haven’t identified.”

RPS say as they continue to expand they are looking to make sure future buildings are more energy efficient.

