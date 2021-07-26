Rochester Public Schools preparing for another turbulent board meeting

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Extra security precautions will be in place for Tuesday’s meeting of the Rochester Public Schools Board of Education.

There was an outpouring of passionate comments from the public at the board meeting on July 13, primarily about the school district’s facemask policy and Critical Race Theory. Now the Rochester school district says it is working with local law enforcement on security and safety concerns. Rochester Public Schools says guns and other weapons are prohibited on district property and signs, banners, and posters are not permitted in the board room. The board room will also be closed to additional entrants once it reaches maximum capacity under the fire code.

Heather Nessler of Rochester Public Schools says there were signs brought into the board room on July 13 but the rules against that will be enforced for Tuesday’s meeting.

Mary Gorfine, Program Coordinator for the Rochester-Olmsted Youth Commission, has also sent out a message to Youth Commissioners that she is not officially encouraging students to attend Tuesday’s meeting, stating she does not want to put anyone in a situation that could be dangerous. In her message, Gorfine says someone attempted to enter the board room at the last meeting with a rifle but was stopped from doing so.