Rochester Public Schools prepares to debut new online school

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Public School students have a new learning option this upcoming school year: learning online because they want to, not because they have to.

RPS has had the idea of launching an online school for quite some time. Because of the popularity of distance learning among some students during the pandemic, the district took the plunge mid-school year and began the rigorous process of working with the Minnesota Department of Education to establish an online school. Now, it will be a permanent option for Rochester learners.

The biggest difference between distance learning and RPS Online is that students are enrolled in the online school, just like they would enroll in one of RPS's brick-and-mortar schools.

"There's a lot of silver linings for us that are coming out of the pandemic and the online school RPS online is serving a portion of our students who found this to be the best way for them to learn," says Jacque Peterson, executive director of elementary and secondary education. "Just like kids who opt to go to a district-wide program or the Alternative Learning Center, this is really going to serve the needs of a group of kids who found out through the pandemic that this works for them."

RPS estimates it's one of roughly 25% of Minnesota schools to offer an online school. Some of RPS's teachers will be instructing in their classrooms plus live teaching a couple of sections online. The district is also hiring some staff specifically for the online school.

Roughly 120 elementary students are already enrolled, though more have expressed interest but haven't completed the enrollment process. RPS anticipates having 1-2 sections of K-5th grade, plus a section each for 6th-8th. More than 100 high schoolers are currently interested in learning online, plus more than 175 potentially want to learn online supplementally with their in-person classes.

As the COVID-19 situation changes with the spread of the delta COVID-19 variant, Rochester Public Schools anticipates more families choosing to enroll in the online school this year, though it hasn't seen a spike in interest for that reason yet.

"Some parents are ready to say, 'yes, I want to go online' or they know for sure they want their kids in person. Some parents have been waiting to see what would happen with COVID and maybe talking to their child to determine if this was the right fit. So we've been taking calls and emails and having meetings with parents who want more information," explains Peterson.

As the online school will still be here whenever Rochester is no longer threatened by COVID-19, RPS hopes to offer some in-person opportunities for online students post-pandemic, such as field trips or working in a chemistry lab.

Most RPS students' first day is August 30th. The online school will follow the same calendar. One key difference is that RPS's in-person schools have staggered start times, but here is a common start and end time for the online school. All learners will begin and end their day at the same time, no matter their grade level.