Rochester Public Schools planning drive-up graduation ceremonies

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Public Schools is still trying to find a way to come up with a creative graduation plan despite state guidelines.

RPS said Monday that it has organized drive-up ceremonies for each high school on Friday, May 29, from 4-7 p.m. where students have the option of receiving their diploma from the principal.

“Students are encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines and to wear masks. The rain date for the drive-up ceremonies will be Saturday, May 30 from 4 - 7 p.m.

“The ceremonies will be recorded. Students will receive a link that features pre-recorded speeches from their peers, School Board Chair Deborah Seelinger, Superintendent Michael Muñoz, and others, as well as a montage of the drive-up ceremonies once they are available.”

RPS called the guidelines from the Minnesota Department of Education “disappointing.”

The guidelines banned large-scale high school graduation ceremonies to limit the spread of the coronavirus, and encouraged schools to hold online ceremonies instead.