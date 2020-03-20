Rochester Public Schools offering free child care to emergency workers

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Emergency Child Care services start Monday at public elementary schools in Rochester.

The School District says free care will be available during school hours for children of both Tier One and Tier Two emergency workers, as defined by Governor Walz’ executive order. This is only for students already enrolled in Rochester Public Schools.

Extended child care from 6:30 to 9 am and 3:45 to 6 pm will also be offered for $12 per child per session.

Parents can register for this service by clicking here and providing confirmation of employment as an emergency worker. To find out if you are a Tier One or Tier Two worker, click here.

For registrations submitted weekdays after 5 pm or on a weekend, transportation would begin on the second day of care for those who qualify.