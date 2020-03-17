Rochester Public Schools offering Drive Up Meals for children

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Beginning Wednesday, Rochester Public Schools will be providing Drive Up Meals for children.

The meals consist of a cold lunch and breakfast for the next day. Distribution will take place from 11 am until 12:30 pm weekdays until March 26 at Riverside Central Elementary School, John Adams Middle School, and Rochester Mayo High School.

The school district says drive up and meals will be brought to the vehicle.

The lunches are intended to be eaten right away for refrigerated within two hours. The school district says leftovers should be thrown away within three days.

If your child is on a special diet and needs meal accommodations, please contact Kayla Timmerman, SNS Dietitian at (507) 328-4250 or email at katimmerman@rochester.k12.mn.us.

Rochester Public Schools will also be offering a meal delivery service using school buses starting on March 23.