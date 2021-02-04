Rochester Public Schools gets environmental award

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Rochester public school district has gotten an Environmental Excellence Award for reducing its carbon emissions through energy conservation.

“Energy conservation not only reduces our carbon footprint but also provides an opportunity to reduce utility expenses,” said John Carlson, Executive Director of Finance at Rochester Public Schools (RPS). “Having a program this impactful inspires our students to better the planet and demonstrates shrewd use of public funds to our community.”

Since 2018, RPS has teams with Cenergistic to udit and optimize energy-using systems across the district to achieve peak efficiency. School officials say the money saved is equivalent to buying 5,200 Chromebook computers for students and the emissions prevented are like eliminating 17.8 million miles of car travel.

“Reaching such a significant environmental impact shows how committed the District is to saving taxpayer money and managing our planet’s resources,” says Doug Bilyeu, Regional Vice President at Cenergistic. “This award recognizes your commitments and the impacts they’ve already had.”

Cenergistic says it has partnered with over 1495 educational, municipal government and healthcare organizations since 1986 to achieve $6 billion in utility savings and cost avoidance.