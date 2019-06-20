Clear

Rochester Public Schools focusing on mental health

The $307 Million 2019-2020 Rochester Public School district budget was passed with an increase mental health resources.

ROCHESTER, Minn.-We recently told you the district passed next school year's budget. Now, we're taking a closer look at how that money will offer more mental health support for kids.
The district is now adding 9 elementary school counselors, 5 social workers and 3 student specialists to help kids get through tough times.
Sean Kinsella is the executive director for The National Alliance on Mental Illness in Southeast Minnesota. He tells KIMT having mental health resources within the school can do a lot of good for kids in school.

“We need more mental health and going into the school systems is to reach youth who might be experiencing those needs,” he said.

The district is also working with students to deal with emotional stress through a new program within the elementary schools.

