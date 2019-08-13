Rochester Public Schools expand community school

ROCHESTER, Minn.-With summer winding down, school will be back in session before we know it.

Rochester Public School is looking to expand their services for students. Rochester Alternative Learning Center, Gage and Riverside Elementary schools are community schools.

That's where families and local organizations come together to help students have equal access to basic needs.

School is considered a second home for many students.

John Marshall principal Eric Johnson says you develop a close relationship with the kids. That's why staff here at John Marshall are looking to expand learning opportunities for them. Johnson says the best way to do that is to make sure students' needs are met.

“We're looking to add a laundry facility even if we have to have a washer and dryer to help kids come and get clean clothes. What ever it takes to ensure our kids are ready and here to learn,” he said.

The school is accepting donations like winter jackets, boots and school supplies to help build the resource room before school starts. There will be drop-off bins outside the main entrance at the high school.