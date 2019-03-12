Rochester Public Schools engage parents, community

ROCHESTER, Minn. – School districts are always looking for better ways to connect with parents.

Rochester Public Schools already hosts “District Family Engagement” meetings, where parents can learn what’s happening throughout the district.

They happen the second Tuesday of every month during the school year, and the district wants people to know that all are welcome.

Joanne Barkmeier has three kids in the district, and said the meetings have helped her feel connected.

“The goal and the purpose of this is how to engage families into the schools, and empower parents to feel like they are a part of the school,” Barkmeier said.

This year, the district is looking to have more place-based events where they go to speak with parents.

Barkmeier thinks it’s important for parents to make an effort to attend.

“This is the feel good stuff,” Barkmeier said. “You really get to kind of see the warmer side of the school district and how connections are being made, and the community's being built.”