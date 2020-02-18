Rochester Public Schools could be changing their start times

ROCHESTER, Minn. - For the past year now, Rochester Public Schools have been talking about changing the start times for school.

Right now, high school and middle school students start at 7:40 in the morning and elementary students begin at 9:15. The school board has proposed two different options to choose from. Option A would be pushing back the start times by 20 minutes - not a huge change. Option B is more noticeable - high school and middle school would be pushed back by an hour, but elementary school would actually be starting an hour earlier, making the end of school just after 2 o'clock.

A parent we spoke with says "Option A" is all around the better choice. "So I'm not a huge fan of option 2 and my kids would be getting on the bus at 6:50 a.m, so that's pretty early for a 6 year old to get up and get rolling," explained Nick Fernholz. "Option 1 I think definitely has the benefits of both where it's not impacting as many students with option 1."

Fernholz said even if it is just 20 or 30 minutes later, that still gives students more time to sleep and be well rested for the next school day.