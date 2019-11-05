Rochester Public Schools celebrates passing of $170M referendum

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It was an important night for those supporting impactful changes to Rochester Public Schools.

Voters approved a bond for more than $170M that will go toward building a new elementary and middle school and help reconstruct two schools.

The bond approval will allow the district to buy more land and upgrade some current infrastructure.

The referendum passed with around 70 percent voting yes.

RPS posted about the significance of the vote late Tuesday night.

“The projects that this bond referendum will support are incredibly important for our students, staff, and the community as a whole,” RPS said on social media. “Between now and 2022, we will address school capacity issues with new buildings, safety and security at all schools, upgrades to our high school auditoriums, and purchase land for future use.”