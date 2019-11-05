Clear
BREAKING NEWS Rochester Public Schools celebrates passing of $170M referendum Full Story
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Rochester Public Schools celebrates passing of $170M referendum

The referendum passed Tuesday night.

Posted: Nov 5, 2019 11:50 PM
Updated: Nov 5, 2019 11:55 PM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It was an important night for those supporting impactful changes to Rochester Public Schools.

Voters approved a bond for more than $170M that will go toward building a new elementary and middle school and help reconstruct two schools.

The bond approval will allow the district to buy more land and upgrade some current infrastructure.

The referendum passed with around 70 percent voting yes.

RPS posted about the significance of the vote late Tuesday night.

“The projects that this bond referendum will support are incredibly important for our students, staff, and the community as a whole,” RPS said on social media. “Between now and 2022, we will address school capacity issues with new buildings, safety and security at all schools, upgrades to our high school auditoriums, and purchase land for future use.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Albert Lea
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 24°
Rochester
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 26°
Winter Weather Advisory Issued
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

NIACC hitting coach accepts job with Twins

Image

Osage sweeps Emmetsburg to advance to state

Image

Triton Public Schools operating levy passes

Image

Lyle referendum passes

Image

Adams wins second term in Mason City race

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast Update

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 11/5

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Snowfall totals update with more possible

Image

The Air We Breathe Health Fair

Image

Golden Apple

Community Events