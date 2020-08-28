Rochester Public Schools breaks ground on new elementary school

ROCHESTER, Minn. - In September 2021, Rochester will have a new elementary school. Rochester Public Schools broke ground at the new location in Northwest Rochester on Thursday. It's one of four building and re-building projects in the works to address overcrowding. The goal is to create enough room to grow for the next several years.

"It's a great opportunity that our district is growing, and a lot of districts are going the other direction and their enrollment is declining and they're closing schools, so it's very exciting that we are continuing to grow and building schools," says Superintendent Michael Muñoz.

The building projects are funded by the referendum that passed last fall. Muñoz tells KIMT the design plan for the middle school is nearly complete, Bishop Elementary is still in the works, and Longfellow Elementary is the farthest behind.