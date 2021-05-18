Rochester Public Schools announces Executive Director of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion

ROCHESTER, Minn. — The Rochester Public School Board approved the hiring of Will Ruffin II as the Executive Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at its regular meeting Wednesday. This is a new position is responsible for supporting the focus on equity work across all departments at RPS.

Mr. Ruffin is a current executive board member of the Rochester's Education Association (REA) and a co-lead of the District's Employees of Color Resource Group. The start date for Mr. Ruffin will be July 1, 2021.

"We are looking forward to Will's leadership and energy at the Cabinet level. He is exceptional at developing relationships and keeping the focus of students and staff at the heart of his work," said Superintendent Michael Muñoz.