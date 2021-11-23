Rochester Public Schools announce five more days of no classes

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Interim Superintendent Kent Pekel says they are adding five more days of no classes to the Rochester public school calendar.

Pekel says the first will be February 21, with that becoming a day for school staff to focus on their own wellbeing. In addition, Pekel says they will be asking parents and guardians to not send their kids to school on December 8, February 9, April 20, and May 11 to allow for staff planning and focus on wellbeing.

Pekel says school-age child care will be available on those days and they are working with community partners on coming up with alternative activities for students.

Pekel made the announcement on YouTube Tuesday.