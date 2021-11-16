Rochester Public Schools addressing student conduct concerns, rise in COVID cases

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Public Schools is working to address two safety issues capturing the concern of community members.

Staff members say they're seeing an increase in fighting at some of the district's secondary schools, and "small but significant" groups of middle and high schoolers regularly defying adult authority. RPS Interim Superintendent Dr. Kent Pekel shares incidents have ranged from refusal to go to class, to verbal abuse of staff, with some involving "a physical aspect."

"This is a problem that is not unique to Rochester. It's something that school districts all across the state and the nation are seeing, as candidly, some students are struggling to return to in-person learning from 18 months of not being in that setting," Dr. Pekel said. "But it's significant enough in our secondary schools that we have been working for the past six weeks with our principals at the middle and high school level, quite intensively, and school district staff to put in place a strategy that is intended to both immediately and over time respond to these issues."

At a school board meeting Tuesday evening, an RPS parent shared her child's experience at John Adams Middle School.

"The schoolyard is completely taken over with violence, girls being dragged by their hair, punched in the face, kicked in the gut. Garbage cans are being thrown down the stairwell at children." She continued, "my 13-year-old boy came home yesterday and cried. He asked to speak with a therapist. Who's going to pay for that?"

The episodes have led Dr. Pekel to draft a six-point plan to curb the behavior of defiant students, defining the issues staff encounter and actionable steps they could take. RPS will also conduct focus groups with disciplined students, hire targeted staff to address the problem, and launch a working group examining restorative justice practices the district could adopt.

"We're going to do a very clear thematic analysis so that we can pull out the critical insights from those perspectives, from both students and staff," said Pekel.

On the coronavirus front, RPS faces a familiar, but growing challenge. Last week 133 new cases were reported across the district, a significant jump from the 75 identified between November first and seventh.

"We're seeing an increase in our cases, but I think that's relative to what you're seeing across the State of Minnesota," said RPS Director of Communications Heather Nessler.

Key to stopping the spread will be the nearly $39 million the district has been granted by the federal government to combat COVID. So far RPS has spent $10.8 million of those funds, and plans to use the rest on four general categories: COVID mitigation, Student Academic, Social, and Emotional Supports, Investments in Staff, and Launching Long-Term Change.

In the near term, RPS will spend close to $650,000 to buy 1,000 HEPA air purifying systems and filter replacements.