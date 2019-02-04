Rochester Public Schools Q&A

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Rochester Public Schools has been strategizing ways to handle the overcrowding schools within the district.

To address the concern, the district is considering building new schools, reconstructing Bishop and Longfellow Elementary Schools, and improving safety protocols.

They sent out a survey to everyone living in the district through mail to fill out. The survey includes questions regarding a referendum, and tax increases.

Monday night was a chance for parents and concerned community members to finally have their questions answered and minds cleared regarding all of the potential changes that lie ahead.

The survey Is due on February 22nd, and the results will be discussed at the March 5th school board meeting.