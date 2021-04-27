Rochester Public School Board votes to renew school resource officer contract with RPD

ROCHESTER, Minn. - After nearly an hour of discussion, the Rochester Public School Board voted 5-2 to renew the school resource officer contract with the Rochester Police Department Tuesday.

Five full-time SROs are assigned to eight Rochester Public School locations -- all three public high schools: Mayo, Century and John Marshall are assigned an SRO.

The board plans on amending the memorandum of understanding by Aug. 25.

Chairperson Jean Marvin says police need to reform across the country, but SROs are vital in their schools. She says that Rochester could be a model for the rest of the country to follow.

"I feel like if we end that relationship, that possibility ends too for communication, it's a one-year contract," she said. "Where the police are committed to having kind of conversation and figuring out what needs to happen differently."