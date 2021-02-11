Rochester Public Library's steps toward inclusivity with Equity, Connection, and Infrastructure

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Thursday afternoon the Rotary Club of Rochester held a virtual presentation to discuss the steps the Rochester Public Library is taking towards becoming more inclusive.

The staff at RPL say they have been working for the last ten years to provide opportunities to allow the entire community to be more comfortable using their resources.

Rochester Public Library’s re-imagined mission focuses on equity, connection, and infrastructure.

Their mission is to welcome all to connect and learn - working toward building their vision of a strong and equitable community.

Rochester Public Library Executive Director, Audrey Betcher, says staff worked closely with the Diversity Council to learn how to be more widespread.

“Because adaptation means that you are really aware of other cultural differences, and you're able to adapt your style to work with people who have a different cultural background,” she explains.

Betcher adds being exposed to a diverse community is important to her growing up.

She says, “We didn't have experience. And that's not an excuse, that's just to show that that's sometimes what happens. And you have to be intentional, about learning more."

RPL has also changed its hiring process, saying they've hired more people from the LGBTQ+ community, and removed overdue fines - as they were a barrier to the southeastern community.

The library has made the decision to remain open on Easter as it is a religious holiday, not a secular holiday.

The Rochester Public Library has also worked with Ready to Lead - a non-profit aiming to support and engage with underserved communities.