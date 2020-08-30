Rochester Public Library wraps up seed library program

As the Rochester Public Library wraps up its seed library program this year it's asking for participants to provide feedback to make next year even better.

The seed library allows participants to choose up to ten seed packets to grow fruits and vegetable at home.

This year the library saw a large increase in participation. Last year around 9,000 seeds were handed out; this year more than 12,000 were passed out.

Head of technical services Keri Ostby says the growth could be attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She explained, "I know there was a higher interest in gardening this year with people at home and worried maybe finding fresh food sources as well as finding things to do, trying something new."

The program officially ends on Monday but the library is looking for feedback from participants.

Ostby added, "We kind of want to know if you liked the seeds we had in it? If there are suggestions for other seeds we can do? What went well, what we can do better and learn more."

If you take the survey by clicking here before August 31st you can be entered into a prize drwasing for a gift basket.