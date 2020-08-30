Clear
Rochester Public Library wraps up seed library program

This year the library saw a large increase in participation. Last year around 9,000 seeds were handed out; this year more than 12,000 were passed out.

Posted: Aug 30, 2020 4:32 PM
Updated: Aug 31, 2020 6:00 AM
Posted By: Jessica Bringe

As the Rochester Public Library wraps up its seed library program this year it's asking for participants to provide feedback to make next year even better.

The seed library allows participants to choose up to ten seed packets to grow fruits and vegetable at home.

Head of technical services Keri Ostby says the growth could be attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She explained, "I know there was a higher interest in gardening this year with people at home and worried maybe finding fresh food sources as well as finding things to do, trying something new."

The program officially ends on Monday but the library is looking for feedback from participants.

Ostby added, "We kind of want to know if you liked the seeds we had in it? If there are suggestions for other seeds we can do? What went well, what we can do better and learn more."

If you take the survey by clicking here before August 31st you can be entered into a prize drwasing for a gift basket.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 75864

Reported Deaths: 1866
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin23134879
Ramsey9203298
Dakota5936110
Anoka4741121
Stearns326822
Washington299654
Olmsted203624
Scott201031
Nobles186513
Wright12516
Blue Earth12435
Rice11938
Mower11793
Carver11234
Sherburne91513
St. Louis88523
Clay88040
Kandiyohi8161
Lyon5253
Todd4492
Winona44617
Watonwan4434
Nicollet44215
Steele4332
Benton4023
Freeborn4011
Le Sueur3782
McLeod3621
Beltrami3211
Chisago3161
Crow Wing30916
Otter Tail2944
Goodhue2679
Waseca2663
Martin2366
Cottonwood2030
Polk2004
Becker1982
Itasca19812
Carlton1911
Pipestone1879
Isanti1750
Douglas1671
Unassigned15949
Dodge1580
Pine1550
Murray1411
Sibley1403
Chippewa1351
Brown1282
Wabasha1230
Faribault1170
Morrison1171
Meeker1082
Cass1053
Rock1040
Mille Lacs1023
Jackson961
Koochiching883
Pennington881
Yellow Medicine871
Fillmore860
Renville846
Houston770
Roseau730
Lincoln690
Kanabec655
Swift651
Pope640
Redwood620
Grant554
Wilkin513
Wadena490
Aitkin481
Stevens470
Norman460
Hubbard450
Marshall360
Big Stone350
Mahnomen351
Lake340
Red Lake290
Traverse210
Clearwater190
Lac qui Parle150
Kittson70
Lake of the Woods70
Cook60

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 64938

Reported Deaths: 1113
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk13370225
Woodbury414356
Johnson392626
Black Hawk380075
Linn298494
Story244416
Dallas237939
Scott223421
Dubuque203636
Buena Vista182612
Marshall164332
Pottawattamie163434
Wapello108550
Webster10239
Muscatine96652
Sioux8963
Crawford8363
Clinton83510
Cerro Gordo83020
Warren7775
Plymouth74418
Tama62329
Jasper58830
Des Moines5685
Wright5191
Marion4841
Dickinson4246
Lee4225
Louisa39614
Carroll3903
Boone3454
Washington34011
Bremer3307
Franklin29517
Henry2844
Hamilton2802
Clarke2413
Clay2363
Hardin2301
Emmet2218
Mahaska21918
Winneshiek2193
Delaware2173
Floyd2153
Shelby2151
Jackson2111
Butler2082
Benton2031
Poweshiek1838
Clayton1803
Allamakee1784
Buchanan1751
Guthrie1735
Jones1702
Madison1642
Winnebago1609
Hancock1572
Cedar1541
Humboldt1532
Lyon1502
Harrison1471
Cherokee1402
Fayette1401
Howard1332
Pocahontas1312
Calhoun1292
Grundy1291
Mills1281
Kossuth1220
Jefferson1180
Palo Alto1160
Iowa1151
Sac1140
Taylor1131
Cass1122
Page1120
Chickasaw1100
Monroe1108
Mitchell1070
Monona1071
Van Buren1001
Osceola990
Lucas965
Union933
Appanoose853
Davis832
Worth790
Montgomery775
Keokuk631
Fremont590
Greene530
Wayne502
Adair491
Decatur440
Ida430
Audubon391
Ringgold311
Adams220
Unassigned90
