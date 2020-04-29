Rochester Public Library to offer curbside services and limited delivery

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Public Library is adapting as the coronavirus continues to affect our daily lives.

It announced Wednesday that it will offer curbside service for library cardholders.

Materials will not be available immediately, but within days of requesting items, cardholders will receive a notification to pickup at curbside or to schedule a delivery. Library teammates will be available for curbside pickup from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday-Saturday.

“We know this service will be incredibly well-used. We want everyone to be safe, so we’re following quarantine protocols developed at the national level,” says Library Director Audrey Betcher.

In addition to pickup, the library is also offering limited delivery to individuals who are unable to leave their homes.

The Homebound Delivery service existed prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, but is now extended to make sure vulnerable populations can also access library materials. Delivery can be scheduled by calling 328-2300.