ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Public Library suffers another water leak.

As you may remember, the library dealt with a burst pipe in 2019 that caused a lot of damage.

The library says this leak isn't as bad.

The leak was primarily in the Friends of the Library bookstore.

The leak was found yesterday afternoon.

The library says a heating pipe burst on the second floor of the library.

This pipe uses warm water to keep the big windows from frosting over.

The burst caused water to leak on the bookstore on the first floor through the ceiling and onto the carpet.

The library says this is where a majority of the damage is causing some waterlogged books and broken ceiling tiles.

"We're not sure exactly what initially caused it and what the full extent of the damage might be, but it appears to be pretty minor. I mean, some wet carpet and some ceiling tiles, but again, not sure what that total damage is going to be. But it's nothing like what we had in 2019.

The damage will be assessed tomorrow.

The leak will not affect the library's hours.

You can still use the Library Express service from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

If you want to shop the Friends of the Library bookstore, here is the link.