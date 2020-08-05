Rochester Public Library participates in statewide book club

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's a way to stay connected during the pandemic while also discussing the important issue of race in our communities.

Rochester Public Library is participating in the statewide book club called One Book, One Minnesota.

"When George Floyd was murdered in Minneapolis, we realized that we need to do something urgently in this community to address our race issues," Kimberly Edson, head of readers services at Rochester Public Library, said. "This particular title 'A Good Time for the Truth' looks at race through the lens of Minnesotans."

It's made up of 16 essays written by Minnesota immigrants with a focus on racism and inequality in the state. To download a digital copy of "A Good Time for the Truth: Race in Minnesota," click here.

The library will also be hosting discussions regarding the book, some virtually with some of the writers and a couple in person group discussions.

"If we want to come together as a community and support one another and truly be welcoming, we need to take a really deep look at the institutional racism that exists in our community," Edson said.

Author discussions include:

Kao Kalia Yan - Monday 8/10 - 6:30PM

Shannon Gibney - Monday 8/17 - 6:30 PM

Carolyn Holbrook – Saturday 8/22 - 10:00 AM

Heid Erdrich - Monday 8/24 - 6:30 PM

Taiyon Coleman - Saturday 8/29 - 10:00 AM

Central Park in person group discussions are:

Saturday 8/15 – 10:00 AM

Saturday 8/29 – 10:00 AM