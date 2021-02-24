Rochester Public Library offers seed library

ROCHESTER, Minn- The Rochester Public Library is trying to combat hunger. For a third consecutive year, the library is offering a seed library.

From peas to corn there are 47 varieties of seeds to choose from.

Library members can borrow up to 10 packets of seeds from the seed library.

Librarian Martha Chapin says the library wants to promote healthy foods, helping families become self-sufficient.

“The seeds are for free at the grocery store you might pay $3 or 4 dollars for carrots,” said Chapin. “You can grow your own and also save seeds for next year. “

Chapin says all you need is a library card to check out the seeds.

She encourages those who take advantage of the program to pay it forward by sharing their harvest.