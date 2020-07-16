Rochester Public Library not expected to reopen until at least August

ROCHESTER, Minn. - At the Rochester Public Library Board meeting Wednesday afternoon, the director shared there are plans in the works to reopen the library, but a date is not set. She doesn't expect to open until at least August.

"There's a lot of conversation about how do we do it safely...How are you not by somebody for long periods of time? It's one thing if one person walks in and checks out a few books on the self-check and walks back out the door, but that's not how everybody uses a library, so how do we do that?" says director Audrey Betcher.

The Rochester City Council is expected to discuss the next move for the day center at the Mayo Civic Center at next week's meeting. The day center opened when the library closed as a place for Rochester's homeless to access water, electricity, wifi, and air conditioning while the library is closed. The tentative plan is to close the day center soon, and the city and Salvation Army will share responsibility for day programs.

The overnight warming shelter at the Civic Center is already closed, and people are being housed overnight at new transitional housing provided by the county and the 4th street warming center run by Catholic Charities.