Rochester Public Library makes curbside changes, inches toward next reopening phase

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Beginning Monday, October 5, the Rochester Public Library is implementing a new curbside pick-up system.

Patrons can now make an appointment online to pick up materials inside the Civic Center parking ramp directly behind the library. Signs will lead you through the ramp to the pick-up location. Right by the exit of the ramp, staff are stationed inside a glass booth. There are multiple parking spots designated for curbside pick-up patrons.

This change is happening partially because of patron feedback. "We heard from a lot of people that they didn't like the wait time," explains circulation services manager Andrew Stehr.

The appointment system is expected to be quicker. The library is also making the change because winter is around the corner. Inside the parking ramp, staff don't need to worry about blocking plows or renewing permits with Public Works.

The building remains shut off from the public, but that could be changing soon. The new curbside service will allow the Rochester Public Library to see if staff are able to manage limited browsing and borrowing inside the building. The next phase of reopening is expected to start in mid-October, and allow patrons inside using appointments and limited hours.

For people who enjoy the walk-up system or forget to make an appointment, there are two walk-up windows at the southwest corner of the building.

Since the end of April, library patrons have placed more than 130,000 items on hold for pick-up through the curbside service.