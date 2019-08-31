Clear

Rochester Public Library looks to preserve community memories

On the 2nd floor of the Rochester Public Library, they have equipment to digitize a variety of audio/visual formats.

Posted: Aug 31, 2019 10:10 PM
Updated: Sep 1, 2019 10:51 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Many of us can remember using a handheld camcorder, with those recordings capturing moments you want to remember.
They're stored on old VHS tapes.
Now, the Rochester Public Library is helping residents preserve those memories.

The library recently started a program called "Convert-O-Lab."
They use equipment to digitize outdated technology like old cassettes and vinyl records and convert them into a dvd or upload them online.
Sara Patealita works at the library and she says it's all about keeping those memories alive.xxx

“We want people to be able to put that in the hands of everyone basically so we have the tools to have those formats so they can come in and relive those memories and then preserve those for the future as well,” she said.

Technology is constantly evolving.
Patealita says technology has come a long way.

“Even the computer that sent men to the moon we have so much more technology power in our pockets so as things progress we don't want to leave those things behind,” she said.

The "Convert-O-Lab" Is open to everyone in the community.
You don't even need a library card to sign up, but there is a waiting list.

To fill out the form, Click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 61°
Albert Lea
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
64° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 62°
Storms could fire on Monday night/early Tuesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester band raises money for local bike club

Image

Filling the boot for a good cause

Image

RFD gets ready to put two new engines to use

Image

Gas prices lower this year on Labor Day weekend

Image

Part of Civic Center Drive to close this week

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 9/1

Image

Spin Devo hosts its annual Cannonball Cross in Mason City

Image

Boys and Girls Club of Rochester gears students for back to school

Image

Labor Day Weekend forecast

Image

Convert-O-Lab helps people preserve memories

Community Events