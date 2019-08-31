Rochester Public Library looks to preserve community memories

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Many of us can remember using a handheld camcorder, with those recordings capturing moments you want to remember.

They're stored on old VHS tapes.

Now, the Rochester Public Library is helping residents preserve those memories.

The library recently started a program called "Convert-O-Lab."

They use equipment to digitize outdated technology like old cassettes and vinyl records and convert them into a dvd or upload them online.

Sara Patealita works at the library and she says it's all about keeping those memories alive.

“We want people to be able to put that in the hands of everyone basically so we have the tools to have those formats so they can come in and relive those memories and then preserve those for the future as well,” she said.

Technology is constantly evolving.

Patealita says technology has come a long way.

“Even the computer that sent men to the moon we have so much more technology power in our pockets so as things progress we don't want to leave those things behind,” she said.

The "Convert-O-Lab" Is open to everyone in the community.

You don't even need a library card to sign up, but there is a waiting list.

