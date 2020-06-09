Rochester Public Library is seeing a high demand for anti-racism books

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The death of George Floyd has more people interested in learning more about systemic racism and what we can do to stop it.

The Rochester Public Library started putting out anti-racism book lists because they've seen a demand for them these past few weeks. Sara Patalita said she's seeing more and more people wanting to learn more and understand what they can do right now to support the black community. The library has material for all ages, from picture books for little ones to informational adult books - both digital and hard copies as well.

Patalita said it's their job at the library to have the best resources available to help educate the community when they want it. "We've been working to diversify our holdings and make sure that we do have things from the own voices perspective of black people," explained Patalita. "So not just people writing about the other people, but actually from the own voices."

Patalita said they've had to order more because the demand is so high. "White people have a role to play in recognizing institutional racism. A quote that really exemplifies that is 'it's a privilege to learn about racism instead of experiencing it,'" Patalita explained. The library plans on starting a community book read on some of the anti-racism books they have available. More information will be coming later this week, so be sure to check out their social media.

the Rochester Public Library is still closed to the public, unless you have an appointment to use the internet. They are still offering curb side pick up orders.