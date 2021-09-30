Rochester Public Library getting over $600,000 in federal funds

ROCHESTER, Minn. - $619,000 in federal money is going to the Rochester Public Library.

The money is part of $1.2 billion in Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF) support from the Federal Communications Commission.

“The ECF program provides crucial internet service and equipment to connect families to the educational resources they need,” says Library Director Audrey Betcher. She says the money will be used to buy 1,000 Chromebooks with built-in WiFi.

“We are leveraging the expertise of our local non-profits, government colleagues, and schools to make sure we reach individuals with already-identified needs,” says Betcher. “We expect the demand to be high for these devices, and by leveraging our partnerships we can be more efficient in rolling out the program.”

Olmsted County non-profits serving under-resourced residents are invited to reach out to the library if interested in learning more about the program.