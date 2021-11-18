Rochester Public Library expands Chromebook program

ROCHESTER, Minn. - In September, the Rochester Public Library received a federal grant of $619,000 as part of its Emergency Connectivity Fund.

With the grant, the library was able to purchase 1,000 new Chromebooks for community members to borrow long-term through their Connected Chromebook Program.

Their mission? To get these devices into the hands of people who need access to the Internet to pursue their education.

You are eligible for the Connected Chromebook Program if you lack sufficient access to the Internet, need a device for primarily educational purposes, and do not currently receive Internet through another state or federal program.

All you need to check out a Chromebook is a free library card, which the Rochester Public Library can make for you on the spot.

"It's really what libraries do," said Rochester Public Library's Head of Community Engagement Karen Lemke. "We want to get people to the information and the resources that they need. And this just speaks to who we are as librarians - that we really want to connect people with what they need. And a connected Chromebook is the perfect way to get people connected in 2021."

There is no age limit or limit on how many laptops a family can check out.

"If you have multiple children in your household, you can get one for each child in your household," said Lemke. "And that's a really important note. We're hearing stories from families who say that they're trying to share this one computer that they have in this one room and they've got five kids in the home. It's really a struggle to be able to do that."

The Chromebooks can be checked out through June 30, 2022.