Rochester Public Library discusses reopening plan, goes fine-free.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As the Med City continues to slowly reopen along with the state of Minnesota, what does the future hold for the Rochester Public Library?

In Wednesday’s board meeting, a multi-phase plan was discussed as to how to safely reopen the library.

Phase one features the use of curbside pickup which is already in place. Phase two is all about being able to once again provide internet to the Rochester community.

Rochester Public Library Director, Audrey Betcher, says the Bookmobile is a viable option.

“The Bookmobile team is working out a plan on how we will deploy the Bookmobile to become a WiFi hotspot within our community,” Betcher said.

Phase three relies heavily on when the City of Rochester reopens city buildings which Mayor Norton says won’t happen before June 1. Betcher says opening the library will be a slow process once the green light is given.

“We will be slow. It will be focused on safety because we need to make sure everyone is safe – both the public and staff. We know the library is a community gathering space, so how do you become that space and keep everybody safe?”

Betcher says they are exploring effective and efficient PPE options such as masks and plexiglass.

The board unanimously voted on Wednesday to do away with fines. Overdue fines will become a thing of the past on June 1, allowing the library to be accessible to everyone in the community.