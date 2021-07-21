Rochester Public Library director is retiring after more than 20 years

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Director of the Rochester Public Library is retiring.

Audrey Betcher announced Wednesday she will be stepping down in early 2022 after leading the library for more than 20 years.

“I’m ready to spend time with family and friends, and do more traveling and exploring,” says Betcher. “I also have a few volunteer opportunities to keep me busy.”

Betcher started at the library in 1996 and is credited with helping guide the organization through significant changes. According to Betcher, “We were still loaning out VHS tapes, audio cassettes, and vinyl records in 1996.”

“While I’ve only had the last six months to work with her, it’s clear that Audrey’s commitment to serving the community has benefited the city. Her dedication to listening to community members and working with community partners has provided valuable insight to the leadership team,” says Rochester City Administrator Alison Zelms. “Her forward-thinking energy has been incredibly helpful in evolving relationships to assure continuous improvement that embraces change, values innovation, and relies on teamwork to guarantee success reaches beyond the walls of the Library and across the city organization.”

Zelms says the library board’s personnel committee is working with City HR and Administration to “assure a successful recruitment and hiring process for this key position.”