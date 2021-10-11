Rochester Public Library considering new hours of operation

ROCHESTER, Minn. – After a summer when it was open more than ever before, the Rochester Public Library is asking for public input on future hours of operation.

Library Director Audrey Betcher says they expanded their service time starting the end of June. “We knew people needed access to the library,” says Betcher, “so we were open all day on Saturdays and Sundays.” That resulted in the library being open 64 hours a week, compared to 58 hours a week during previous summers.

Now, the library wants to know what hours of operation the public thinks it should keep by distributing a survey. “We’re also using focus groups, current usage statistics, and other data to inform the Library Board as they make a decision about future hours of operation,” says Betcher.

The Library Board is expected to review research about the hours and make decisions about potential schedule changes in early 2022. The survey is available online at www.rplmn.org or pick up a paper copy of the survey at the library or Bookmobile.