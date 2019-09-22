Rochester Public Library closed due to water leak

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Public Library is closed Sunday after an overnight water leak.
Library staff say the leak was found Sunday morning. Library Director Audrey Betcher said the water softener failed, causing a leak that affected all three floors of the building.
The extent of the damage is unclear, as well as how long the building will be closed.
Stay with KIMT News 3 for updates.
