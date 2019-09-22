Clear

Rochester Public Library closed due to water leak

The extent of the damage is unclear, as well as how long the building will be closed.

Posted: Sep 22, 2019 3:44 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Public Library is closed Sunday after an overnight water leak.

Library staff say the leak was found Sunday morning. Library Director Audrey Betcher said the water softener failed, causing a leak that affected all three floors of the building.

Stay with KIMT News 3 for updates.

A cold front Saturday will drop us into a true start for fall
