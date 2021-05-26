Rochester Public Library celebrates one year of being a fine-free library

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Public Library is celebrating one year of being a fine-free library, increasing library access to those experiencing financial barriers. In June of last year, the library board voted to remove overdue fees.

In a survey library cardholders took part in early this year, 46 percent of respondents say that eliminating fines increased access to materials during the pandemic. For individuals experiencing financial stress, the impact was much greater than that.

Head of marketing and community engagement at RPL, Karen Lemke, says, “Fines don't affect those who can afford to pay the fines as much as it does affect those who can't afford to pay the fines. So this just again increases access to our materials and that's what we want to do.”

RPL joins other libraries across the nation that viewed fines as barriers to access.

Lemke adds. “We want people to have access to the library. This is the community's library, so they should have access to this library, and the resources here. so having that barrier removed is really important to us.”

Prior to adopting a policy to remove overdue fines, RPL offered two pilot programs. Last year the Rochester Public Library Foundation raised over $52,000 to support the fine-free initiative.

As things slow down on the COVID-19 information hotline, the library is able to expand on some services. Library express hours now run Wednesday through Sunday 10 am to 6 pm.