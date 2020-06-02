Rochester Public Library begins offering internet access by appointment

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As the Rochester Public Library begins to reopen there are some changes you'll need to know about.

Just this week the library has partially opened up by appointment only so community members can have access to computers in the library auditorium.

The computers are spaced six feet apart and are being sanitized in between each use.

Reference librarian Brian Lind says internet access can be reserved from 1PM-6PM, Monday- Saturday.

Lind says since so many people don't have internet it's important to provide access.

He explained, "There are a lot of people who can't fill out job applications, they can't get to their email even. They can't fill out unemployment without having a computer so it's really important for us to be able to provide that."

Lind added that library staff is taking extra sanitation measures to protect internet users.

"We actually have special keyboards that we can spray sanitizing solution onto," said Lind. "They're a little squishy but they're much easier to clean. There's nowhere to fall in between the keys and we sanitize the mouse and the chairs between each use. We actually have a little space built between the reservations so we're able to sanitize between each user."

As with just about any public space you are required to wear a mask during your reserved time.

If you'd like to call to make an appointment that number is: 507-328-2300

You're asked to come five minutes before your scheduled time to get checked in.