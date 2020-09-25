Rochester Public Library's new curbside pickup system

Starting October 5th, the Rochester Public Library will move their curbside operations into the Civic Center Ramp.

The library started its curbside service in April in response to Covid-19.

35,000 items were put on hold last month alone. With the colder months approaching, continuing the curbside service on First Avenue may become challenging.

RPL is working with Linear Parking to utilize seven parking spaces inside the Civic Center Ramp. The newest change is the appointment-based system. Head of Marketing and Community Engagement, Karen Lemke, says she looks forward to the new plan because it will allow the library to continue its pickup service into the winter months.

"Curbside in Minnesota is really challenging, so we wanted to have something in place, so that when it's really cold and snowing, even this morning when it was a torrential down pour, it's nice to be in an enclosed space."

In addition to moving the curbside pickup into the ramp, the library will also add two walk up windows at the southeast corner of the building.

Once the new curbside system is up and running, Rochester Public Library hopes to reopen by appointment to offer inside borrowing and browsing by the end of October.