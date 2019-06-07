Rochester Pride Board Raises Money For Pride Festival

June is Pride month. To celebrate the month the Rochester Pride Board is trying to raise money for a festival. The group is currently selling buttons for $5 a piece. Julie Winters with the Rochester Pride Board says they're holding off on a parade this year due to lack of funds. Instead, they're opting for a celebration in September that revolves around education.
"Some of the issues that affect the LGBTQ that we are really trying to focus on would be transgender health care, and the resources available for that, things like HIV prevention, and housing issues," said Winters.
In addition to selling buttons, they're reaching out to the businesses for donations to help further their cause.
