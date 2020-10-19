Rochester Postpones Fee Increase for Downtown Properties

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The City of Rochester is postponing a scheduled fee increase for certain downtown properties.

City Council passed a resolution keeping annual fees the same for properties within the Downtown Special Service District. The Fee was set to rise between four and eight percent in 2021.

Steve Williams, Manager of Eagle Store downtown, says postponing the fee increase will help keep expenses down for local businesses who may have struggled because of COVID-19.

"Business has been really tough in Downtown Rochester this year becasue of COVID and construction, mostly because of COVID. And the businesses downtown are struggling, and anything to keep expenses down is a very positive thing," said Williams.

The resolution passed Monday afternoon will be a one-time exeption for 2021.