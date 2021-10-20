Rochester Post Office seeking applicants

The Rochester Post Office held their first hiring event from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. to attract potential applicants on Wednesday.

There are over 25 entry-level city carrier assistant and rural carrier associate positions available, paying $18.51 per hour for the former and $19.06 per hour for the latter.

Rochester's Post Office Hiring Representative Nicole Hill said the job fair series is an annual push to increase staff before the busy holiday season.

"Every year around this time we really try to bulk up our staff when leading into the peak. We hire all year round but this time was especially crucial to prepare ourselves for the holiday season," Hill said.

The Rochester Post Office is also seeking part-time weekend and holiday package delivery workers.

The next hiring event will be on October 28th, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.