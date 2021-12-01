Rochester Police trying to ID man who stole $3,500 bracelet from jewelry store

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Authorities are trying to track down a person who stole a bracelet valued at $3,500 from Rogers and Hollands Jewelry in Apache Mall.

Police said it happened Sunday afternoon when a subject went into the store to look at a bracelet. When an employee took the bracelet out, the person took it and ran out of the store.

The suspect is described as a white man, 6-foot tall with a tattoo on the side of his neck. He was wearing black sweatpants and white shoes. Prior to the theft, he was seen associating with females in a white Cadillac in the parking lot.