Rochester Police still looking for man who is following females around downtown

ROCHESTER, Minn- Police are still looking for a man who is following females as they are coming and going in the area of 2nd Street SW between Mayo Clinic's campuses. The Rochester Police Department don't know who he is but are aware of his actions. According to Officer Craig Jacobsen, the man is trying to get the females to look at inappropriate parts on him.

Recently, a man near St. Marys Hospital was suspected of flashing a woman and grabbing her from behind. Rochester Police don't know if it's the same guy but believe it is.

"The key thing is when your out and about by yourself, walking home, and doing stuff like that, to make sure you are vigilant," explained Jacobsen. "If you see someone strange, call the police right away, so we can come take a look and see if this gentleman is the one walking around, stalking woman."

Jacobsen also recommends having a cellphone at all times and carrying mace to protect yourself and even try to scare the man away.

"There's certain hours were looking into it," said Jacobsen. "We have cars down there, and there's also investigators trying to set up an operation to find and capture him so we can end this."

Mayo Clinic's Global Security team is also providing escorts to ramps and Mayo Clinic owned lots to help people so they don't have to walk alone.