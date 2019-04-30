Clear

Rochester Police looking to fight narcotics

It's a growing problem impacting communities across the nation.

Posted: Apr. 30, 2019 8:42 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.-It's not a glamorous title, but it's one Rochester Police and Olmsted County Sheriff's office hope to assume.

The duo are working together to designate olmsted county as "a high intensity drug trafficking area".

What that means is they'd get funding from the office of national drug control policy,  to help combat ililegal drug production and distribution.

It's a topic near and dear to "recovery is happening" executive director Tiffany Hunsley.
Not only does she work with people in recovery - she too is a recovering addict.
Hunsley tells KIMT more needs to be done in the community to help those in need.

"Just two weeks ago another funeral for one of our own community members who died of a herion overdose," she said.

If the county is deemed as "a high intensity drug trafficking area" - they could receive part of 200-million dollars designated to fight narcotics.

