Rochester Police launches 'Badges and Board Games'

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester Police Department is announcing a new initiative, where they building connections through board games.

Inside the D6 game shop, all the games can take people to another world. The Rochester Police, Fire and Olmsted County Sheriffs Department see the games as a way to learn strategy and critical thinking. They're coming here to play games with members in the community.

“A great opportunity to sit across the table with kids playing together and having fun,” said Rochester Police Chief Jim Franklin.

Chris Fursa is the owner of D6 games and brought the idea to Rochester Police Chief Jim Franklin when he came to his shop. He tells KIMT he's seen first hand the power board games have.

“Kids come into our store like shy and now since they've constantly been coming back. You start to see them opening up now they’re communicating even with older adults now they’re not afraid to talk to the adults which is great to see,” said Fursa.

"Badges and Board Games" will ditch the game controllers for dice. The goal is to build a connection and also teach some life lessons.

“If you contrast a board game with a video game. If you're doing a video game and you're losing you can kind of throw the towel in and say quit reset and start over. When you're playing board games with real people and sitting down it's not as easy to quit, you got to finish you kind of have to gut through. You got to persevere,” said Franklin.

November 9th will be the first event, it will go from 12-3pm. Depending on the turn out organizers will see if they will continue this effort. The event is geared towards children and teens, but is open to everyone.