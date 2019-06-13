Rochester Police kick off new voucher program

ROCHESTER, Minn.-When the Rochester Police pull over someone with a broken tail/head light, you may not get a ticket.

RPD is rolling out a new program of offering vouchers to drivers to get a their lights fixed for free.

The program is called “Lights out.” It’s run by a non-profit, MicroGrants, from the twin cities.

It’s completely funded through donations.

RPD and MicroGrants partnered together that will offer a way for officers to help support the community.

“We want to bridge the gap,” said Police Chief Jim Franklin.

Officers will determine who will get the voucher. You will then type your zip code and take your vehicle to a participating local auto shop where they will replace the burnt out bulb for free.

RPD tells KIMT they will not increase patrol looking for broken lights. This is a permanent program within the department.