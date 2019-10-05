Clear
Rochester Police investigating sexual assault incidents

Police say the two incidents are not related.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Police are investigating a pair of alleged sexual assaults.

The first happened just before 8:30 Friday night at Northgate Health Club.

Police say a man was showering in the men's locker room when a fully clothed man, unknown to the other man, approached him and tried to grab his genitals.

Authorities say the suspect has been identified and that this is an active investigation.

The second possible sexual assault happened around 5:00 a.m. on Saturday.

Officers responded to the 900 block of 40th Street NW.

Few details are available at this time, but police the investigation is active.

We're expecting to learn more from police later this weekend.

